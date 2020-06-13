Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Midway, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Gloucester Drive
105 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
MOVE-IN READY - [VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE] Located off of Hwy. 84 in Midway - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home is situated in Gwinnett Place Subdivision, just 5 Minutes to I-95 and an easy commute to Ft.Stewart/Hunter AAF.
Results within 5 miles of Midway

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
135 Smoke Rise Road
135 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2062 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richmond Hill in the Creekside subdivision. Granite countertops with an island and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom with garden tub and large shower on the main floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Marshview Dr.
392 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2505 sqft
392 Marshview Dr. Available 07/06/20 All Brick 4 Bed/2 Bath Rental In Deep Water Community - All brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amenity-filled, deep water community of Waterford Landing.
Results within 10 miles of Midway
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
901 Olmstead Dr Apt 67I
901 Olmstead Dr, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1088 sqft
2 Bd, 1.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm, W/D Hookups, Dishwasher, FRESHLY PAINTED, Ceramic tile throughout, Storage, Rear Patio, Lawn Maintenance and Water Included, Community Pool, Located right outside Gate 2 of Post, NO PETS

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
204 Magnolia Plantation Ct
204 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
985 sqft
2 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Room Combo, NEW PAINT & FLOORING, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Walk-in Closet in Master Bd, Storage, Rear Deck, Water Included, NO PETS

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
794 Forest Street
794 Forest Street, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2800 sqft
Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville. The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1504 River Oaks Drive
1504 River Oaks Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2972 sqft
Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
109 Richmond Walk Drive
109 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Richmond Walk Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
60 Kepler Loop Drive
60 Kepler Loop, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1507 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60 Kepler Loop Drive in Bryan County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
50 Bark Branch Road
50 Bark Branch Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2329 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Bark Branch Road in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1317 Castleoak Drive
1317 Castleoak Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2302 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is just over 2300 sq. ft. and is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
56 Lewis Drive
56 Lewis Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 56 Lewis Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
285 Windsong Drive
285 Windsong Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Enjoy this bright and spacious 3,200 square ft. home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.There are hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in all bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
28 Osprey Drive
28 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28 Osprey Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
72 Triston Drive
72 Triston Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Stunning single family home in Claybourn Subdivision! The master bedroom closet is AMAZING with a granite island and is a must see to believe! True 4 bedrooms with a large upstairs loft, kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
520 Dalcross Drive
520 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3243 sqft
Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 3243 sq ft home located in the coveted Buckhead community. Built 2012.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Kennah Ct.
11 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW -The Cottages at Camelia- NEW construction! Charming 3 BD, BTH Home in Heart of Richmond Hill! - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Breys Cut
212 Breys Cut, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2958 sqft
Available Now - Beautiful Home in Buckhead East! - This beautifully maintained home is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an over-sized loft area.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Bowridge Drive
70 Bowridge Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2300 sqft
70 Bowridge Drive Available 07/16/20 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, Lawn maintenance is included, shed, fire pit - Lawn maintenance and pest control is included with monthly rent. Beautiful like new 4 bedroom 3.5 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Midway, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midway renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

