/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midway, GA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Gloucester Drive
93 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
93 Gloucester Drive Available 08/14/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishhwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) Legal: LOT 4 GWINNETT
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Gloucester Drive
105 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
MOVE-IN READY - [VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE] Located off of Hwy. 84 in Midway - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home is situated in Gwinnett Place Subdivision, just 5 Minutes to I-95 and an easy commute to Ft.Stewart/Hunter AAF.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
274 Arlen Drive
274 Arlen Dr, Midway, GA
Walk to School - For sale or lease. Call to see this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, split floor plan, located in a great neighborhood situated in a cul de sac.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.
Results within 5 miles of Midway
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Gandy Cut
450 Gandy Cut, Bryan County, GA
Big and Beautiful - (RLNE5821155)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
552 Marshview Dr
552 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
Waterford Landing Now Available! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waterford! This split floor plan is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, double sided fireplace in family room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Marshview Dr.
392 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
392 Marshview Dr. Available 07/06/20 All Brick 4 Bed/2 Bath Rental In Deep Water Community - All brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amenity-filled, deep water community of Waterford Landing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
115 Sycamore Way
115 Sycamore Way, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1555 sqft
115 Sycamore Way Rent - $1350 Fantastic 3 BR, 2 BA Brick Home in Midway! Liberty County Schools! Located in The Villages at Limerick off Coastal Hwy 17 with super easy access to Fort Stewart! Single Story Home with Privacy Fenced Back Yard!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
132 Marshview Drive
132 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
GREAT RENTAL WITH WATER/DOCK ACCESS! READY AUGUST 1, 2020 4bd/2ba, all brick home located in Waterford Landing Subdivision.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
135 Smoke Rise Road
135 Smoke Rise Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Richmond Hill in the Creekside subdivision. Granite countertops with an island and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom with garden tub and large shower on the main floor.
Results within 10 miles of Midway
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
72 Triston Drive
72 Triston Dr, Bryan County, GA
Stunning single family home in Claybourn Subdivision! The master bedroom closet is AMAZING with a granite island and is a must see to believe! True 4 bedrooms with a large upstairs loft, kitchen with huge center island and stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
520 Dalcross Drive
520 Dalcross Dr, Bryan County, GA
Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 3243 sq ft home located in the coveted Buckhead community. Built 2012.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
285 Windsong Drive
285 Windsong Dr, Bryan County, GA
Enjoy this bright and spacious 3,200 square ft. home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.There are hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in all bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and baths.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct
223 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1221 sqft
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct Available 07/15/20 - (RLNE5844282)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
283 Laurel Hill
283 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1506 sqft
283 Laurel Hill Available 07/10/20 Coming Available Mid-July! Conveniently Located in Richmond Hill! - MORE PHOTOS TO COME of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mainstreet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
276 Piercefield Drive
276 Piercefield Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Available June 8th!!! $1300 a month!!! - Gorgeous home in Richmond Hill most convenient neighborhood. Home is close to schools, shopping, and I-95. Beautiful kitchen and appliances, partially fenced yard. Fireplace located in the family room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Summer Hill Ct.
45 Summer Hill Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2037 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in Richmond Hill! - Great open floor plan. Main level encompasses the living room, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, formal dining room and half bath on main level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Kinlock Ct
100 Kinlock Ct, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2265 sqft
100 Kinlock Ct Available 10/01/20 - (RLNE5781188)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Kennah Ct.
11 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW -The Cottages at Camelia- NEW construction! Charming 3 BD, BTH Home in Heart of Richmond Hill! - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GARidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA