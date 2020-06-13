All apartments in Midway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

105 Gloucester Drive

105 Gloucester Dr · No Longer Available
Location

105 Gloucester Dr, Midway, GA 31320

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
alarm system
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
MOVE-IN READY - [VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE] Located off of Hwy. 84 in Midway - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home is situated in Gwinnett Place Subdivision, just 5 Minutes to I-95 and an easy commute to Ft.Stewart/Hunter AAF.

BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT -- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Entry, Hallway, Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area, and NEW Carpeting in the Bedrooms -- NEW Privacy Wood Fence!

Interior Features include a Large Living Room with Box Tray Ceiling that opens to Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets and a Pantry to store all your extra goods. Down the Hallway, you will step into the Big Master Bedroom with a Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom with a Garden Style Soaking Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanity, plenty of room for you both to get ready in the mornings. Two additional nice sized Bedrooms with ample closet space await. Step out back and enjoy evenings on the extended patio while the kids play in the privacy fenced in backyard!
This home is already Wired with an Alarm System if you choose to set up service!

*No Pets Please*

Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3768259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Gloucester Drive have any available units?
105 Gloucester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midway, GA.
What amenities does 105 Gloucester Drive have?
Some of 105 Gloucester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Gloucester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Gloucester Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Gloucester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midway.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive offer parking?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Gloucester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Gloucester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
