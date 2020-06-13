105 Gloucester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system

MOVE-IN READY - [VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE] Located off of Hwy. 84 in Midway - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home is situated in Gwinnett Place Subdivision, just 5 Minutes to I-95 and an easy commute to Ft.Stewart/Hunter AAF.



BRAND NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT -- NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Entry, Hallway, Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area, and NEW Carpeting in the Bedrooms -- NEW Privacy Wood Fence!



Interior Features include a Large Living Room with Box Tray Ceiling that opens to Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets and a Pantry to store all your extra goods. Down the Hallway, you will step into the Big Master Bedroom with a Walk-In Closet and Master Bathroom with a Garden Style Soaking Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanity, plenty of room for you both to get ready in the mornings. Two additional nice sized Bedrooms with ample closet space await. Step out back and enjoy evenings on the extended patio while the kids play in the privacy fenced in backyard!

This home is already Wired with an Alarm System if you choose to set up service!



*No Pets Please*



Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!

(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net



For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com



(RLNE3768259)