13 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in McDonough, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
The Farm
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$837
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
Results within 10 miles of McDonough
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Historic Brookhaven
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1513 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth GA. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
104 Shepherd Dr
104 Shepherd Drive, Stockbridge, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1325 sqft
Beautiful layout 3bedroom/1.5Bathrooms. Featured with familyroom/livingroom combo, kitchen has breakfast area, screened porch, den/bonus room. New A/C, new paint and floor, tiled kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
133 Appleton Blvd, Unit C
133 Appleton Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Splendid Surfaces! 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Stockbridge! - Enjoy Beautiful Dove Grey Surfaces at this Lovely 2 Bedroom Unit! Includes Vinyl wood flooring throughout living & bedroom areas, Kitchen with appliances & plenty of cabinets, & Master
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 James Street
27 James Street, Hampton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1015 sqft
**OPEN HOUSE** Saturday 2 P.M. - Beautifully renovated WWII property!! - Unbelievable renovation on this fully restored World War II bungalow. Beautiful granite countertops.
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
11360 Kayla Drive
11360 Kayla Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Make it home for the holidays! Beautifully redone, with warm beige paint tones, new carpet and new flooring, even new toilets in the entire home.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
20 April Avenue
20 April Avenue, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch-Style Duplex! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex is convenient to everything. Cozy living space, galley style kitchen, and great floor plan.
