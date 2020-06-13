/
3 bedroom apartments
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Martinez, GA
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
1 Unit Available
327 Tailboard Court
327 Tailboard Court, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1425 sqft
Move- In Ready 3 BR 2 BTH Home just off Riverwatch Parkway, making easy access to all major thoroughfares. Large corner lot with covered deck and privacy fence on a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area or office area, eat-in kitchen and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout
1 Unit Available
344 Park Way Ct E
344 Park Way Court East, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
344 Park Way Ct E Available 07/27/20 Cute Ranch in Columbia County! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for your family! Fully fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.
1 Unit Available
315 Calico Trail
315 Calico Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1630 sqft
Lovely Traditional 2 Story Home Available - This lovely Martinez Home Offers: - Wraparound Porch - Garage - Fenced In Backyard - Formal Dining Room - Great Room with Fireplace - Double Doors Leading to Backyard - Kitchen with Bay Window and
1 Unit Available
219 N. Belair Rd.
219 North Belair Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
N. Belair House (zoned professional) - Property currently zoned professional, with living room/ waiting area, kitchen with eating room, 3 bedrooms /offices, and bathroom. Large backyard with plenty of space to park.
1 Unit Available
4422 Forrest Dr
4422 Forrest Dr, Martinez, GA
4422 Forrest Dr Available 04/06/20 Fantastic Summers in Martinez with your own Pool! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of room for your family! Walk outside to a spacious pool
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
17 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.
1 Unit Available
308 Caldwell Circle
308 Caldwell Circle, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1576 sqft
$1180/Month. Available 7/27! This end unit town home features 3 bedrooms (1 upstairs), 3 FULL baths, living room with corner fireplace, dining room and kitchen with refrigerator, electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
331 Avery Landing
331 Avery Landing, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
331 Avery Landing - Avery Landing - Available 6/12/2020! Two story with approximately 1800 square feet. New interior paint and new carpet! Living room with fireplace. Dining room.
