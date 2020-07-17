All apartments in Martinez
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

659 Crown Point Drive

659 Crown Point Drive · (706) 922-6390
Location

659 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 659 Crown Point Drive · Avail. Aug 17

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
659 Crown Point Drive Available 08/17/20 659 Crown Point Drive - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17, 2020! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome just off of Stevens Creek Rd. This well maintained townhome features an updated kitchen and appliances to include refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and stove. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in den and sunroom, and large deck overlooking privacy fenced back yard. Owner's bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE5867622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Crown Point Drive have any available units?
659 Crown Point Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 659 Crown Point Drive have?
Some of 659 Crown Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Crown Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
659 Crown Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Crown Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive offer parking?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive have a pool?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Crown Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 659 Crown Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 659 Crown Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
