659 Crown Point Drive Available 08/17/20 659 Crown Point Drive - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17, 2020! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome just off of Stevens Creek Rd. This well maintained townhome features an updated kitchen and appliances to include refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and stove. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in den and sunroom, and large deck overlooking privacy fenced back yard. Owner's bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390. Click here for a VisualTour



(RLNE5867622)