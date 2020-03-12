All apartments in Martinez
606 Spyglass Road

606 Spyglass Road · (706) 922-6390
Location

606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Spyglass Road · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2214 sqft

Amenities

606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole. This well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a huge great room with cathedral ceiling and stunning brick fireplace, formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with gas cook top, plenty of beautiful wood stained cabinet space, granite countertops, hardwood floors, two car garage and a view of the golf course from almost every room. The privacy and security of this gated community is unparralleled in the Augusta area. All information contained herein deemed reliable but should be verified. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE4768518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Spyglass Road have any available units?
606 Spyglass Road has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 Spyglass Road have?
Some of 606 Spyglass Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Spyglass Road currently offering any rent specials?
606 Spyglass Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Spyglass Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Spyglass Road is pet friendly.
Does 606 Spyglass Road offer parking?
Yes, 606 Spyglass Road does offer parking.
Does 606 Spyglass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Spyglass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Spyglass Road have a pool?
No, 606 Spyglass Road does not have a pool.
Does 606 Spyglass Road have accessible units?
No, 606 Spyglass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Spyglass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Spyglass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Spyglass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 Spyglass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
