Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole. This well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a huge great room with cathedral ceiling and stunning brick fireplace, formal dining room, gorgeous kitchen with gas cook top, plenty of beautiful wood stained cabinet space, granite countertops, hardwood floors, two car garage and a view of the golf course from almost every room. The privacy and security of this gated community is unparralleled in the Augusta area. All information contained herein deemed reliable but should be verified. For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE4768518)