Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

535 Blue Ridge Crossing - Available NOW! Brick ranch with approximately 1600 square feet. Great room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Laundry area. Screen porch. Deck. Two car garage. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Some dogs negotiable with fee. Gas and electric utilities. To Schedule A Showing Please Call 706-309-0594, Or Email Meybohmrentals@showinghero.com



(RLNE5891390)