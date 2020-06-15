All apartments in Martinez
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

4256 Waylon Dr

4256 Waylon Drive · (706) 922-9045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1916 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and smooth top oven. Custom bathrooms include cabinets, fixtures, and countertops. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants!

Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Waylon Dr have any available units?
4256 Waylon Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4256 Waylon Dr have?
Some of 4256 Waylon Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 Waylon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Waylon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Waylon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 Waylon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4256 Waylon Dr does offer parking.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 Waylon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr have a pool?
No, 4256 Waylon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4256 Waylon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4256 Waylon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4256 Waylon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4256 Waylon Dr has units with air conditioning.
