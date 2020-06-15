4256 Waylon Dr

Amenities
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and smooth top oven. Custom bathrooms include cabinets, fixtures, and countertops. It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants!
Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 2 pet limit.