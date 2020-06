Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move- In Ready 3 BR 2 BTH Home just off Riverwatch Parkway, making easy access to all major thoroughfares.

Large corner lot with covered deck and privacy fence on a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area or office area, eat-in kitchen and laundry room. Great room with fireplace.

Pets will be considered, depending on size and breed.

A Non-refundable deposit would be required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.