Martinez, GA
310 Connor Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

310 Connor Cir

310 Connor Cir · (706) 922-9045
Location

310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard. The kitchen appliances include a vent hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. This property is carpet, vinyl, and tile throughout. This town home is in a gated community and will have access to the pool! It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants in the Mullins Crossing plaza! Rent includes trash pickup, lawn care behind private fence and pool. *Note: You must park in the driveway or against the curb in front of the house with the car facing the entrance gate.*

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Connor Cir have any available units?
310 Connor Cir has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Connor Cir have?
Some of 310 Connor Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Connor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
310 Connor Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Connor Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Connor Cir is pet friendly.
Does 310 Connor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 310 Connor Cir does offer parking.
Does 310 Connor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Connor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Connor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 310 Connor Cir has a pool.
Does 310 Connor Cir have accessible units?
No, 310 Connor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Connor Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Connor Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Connor Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 Connor Cir has units with air conditioning.
