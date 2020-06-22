310 Connor Cir

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning microwave

310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard. The kitchen appliances include a vent hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove. This property is carpet, vinyl, and tile throughout. This town home is in a gated community and will have access to the pool! It's just minutes away from stores and restaurants in the Mullins Crossing plaza! Rent includes trash pickup, lawn care behind private fence and pool. *Note: You must park in the driveway or against the curb in front of the house with the car facing the entrance gate.*



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.