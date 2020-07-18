All apartments in Martinez
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:50 PM

252 Full Circle Drive

252 Full Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

252 Full Circle Drive, Martinez, GA 30907

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
252 Full Circle Dr is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Steeplechase community. The flooring is carpet, hardwood, and tile throughout. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, vent hood microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. All bedrooms come with spacious closets with wide windows. The laundry room is located on the main floor with cabinet space. A balcony is upstairs that overlooks the foyer. This property is in the heart of Columbia County and is minutes away from Evans Towne Center and Mullins Crossing!

Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 1 pet limit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Full Circle Drive have any available units?
252 Full Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinez, GA.
What amenities does 252 Full Circle Drive have?
Some of 252 Full Circle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Full Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
252 Full Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Full Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Full Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 252 Full Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Full Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 252 Full Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 252 Full Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Full Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Full Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Full Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
