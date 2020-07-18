252 Full Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

252 Full Circle Dr is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Steeplechase community. The flooring is carpet, hardwood, and tile throughout. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, vent hood microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. All bedrooms come with spacious closets with wide windows. The laundry room is located on the main floor with cabinet space. A balcony is upstairs that overlooks the foyer. This property is in the heart of Columbia County and is minutes away from Evans Towne Center and Mullins Crossing!



Pet Policy: No cats, no outside dogs, inside dogs 15 lbs or less, no vicious breeds, 1 pet limit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.