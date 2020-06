Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more. The great room includes well crafted hardwood flooring and a beautiful brick fireplace for those chilly evenings. The kitchen immediately says relaxation with a spacious open concept and cute dining area that leads to the screened in porch in the backyard. Entertaining isn't a problem in this home with additional parking and plenty of elbow room for your friends and family. Landscaping is included!



Credit Requirements

- Minimum 620 Credit Score Required

- Single Deposit (Equal to 1 Month Rent)

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



(RLNE4195026)