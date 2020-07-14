Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly fire pit hot tub media room

Comfort comes easy at Pavilion at Plantation Way. Our Macon apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in Macon, GA, is easy when you lease from Pavilion at Plantation Way. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Pavilion at Plantation Way.