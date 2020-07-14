All apartments in Macon
Pavilion at Plantation Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Pavilion at Plantation Way

399 Plantation Way · (515) 519-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2301 · Avail. Aug 27

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 3300 · Avail. Aug 18

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 1318 · Avail. Aug 1

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilion at Plantation Way.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
hot tub
media room
Comfort comes easy at Pavilion at Plantation Way. Our Macon apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in Macon, GA, is easy when you lease from Pavilion at Plantation Way. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Pavilion at Plantation Way.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a very pet-friendly community and cannot wait for you to bring your pet with to your new home! We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. We accept cats and dogs. There is a $350 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and detached garages available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have any available units?
Pavilion at Plantation Way has 10 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pavilion at Plantation Way have?
Some of Pavilion at Plantation Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilion at Plantation Way currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilion at Plantation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavilion at Plantation Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way is pet friendly.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way offer parking?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way offers parking.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have a pool?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way has a pool.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have accessible units?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way has accessible units.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way has units with dishwashers.
Does Pavilion at Plantation Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pavilion at Plantation Way has units with air conditioning.
