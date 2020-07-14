Pavilion at Plantation Way

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: We are a very pet-friendly community and cannot wait for you to bring your pet with to your new home! We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. We accept cats and dogs. There is a $350 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and detached garages available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.