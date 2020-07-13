/
pet friendly apartments
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Macon, GA
$
13 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
$
14 Units Available
Lofts at Zebulon
5801 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1374 sqft
Live where convenience meets luxury. Enjoy convenient easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and I-475 and the luxury of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Legacy at River Crossing
1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit,
7 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address minutes from the area’s best in shopping and dining and close to an array of
$
9 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
10 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Contact for Availability
Rivoli Run
200 Charter Ln, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$767
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1362 sqft
We pride ourselves in creating the most enjoyable, valuable and comfortable apartment rental experience possible.
18 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
2 Units Available
River Walk Apartments
5578 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Explore all there is to experience while at home at River Walk Apartment Homes! This pet-friendly community features private balconies or patios, a fully-equipped fitness center, resort-style outdoor swimming pool with an expansive sundeck,
13 Units Available
Ansley Village
6435 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1360 sqft
Located near the Plantation Center and Amstar Cinemas, these unit offer island kitchens, crown molding, garden tubs, and washer/dryer connections. On-site amenities include pool with waterfall, business center, media center, and pet park.
Contact for Availability
The Manchester At Wesleyan
1665 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$678
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1500 sqft
Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio.
Contact for Availability
The Park at Northside
3876 Northside Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$586
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1440 sqft
The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first.
Results within 1 mile of Macon
2 Units Available
Forest Ridge Apartments
2074 Forest Hill Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Welcome to our apartments for rent in Macon, GA! In a setting surrounded by trees, Forest Ridge offers large spacious living, convenience, and value in a great North Macon location.
Results within 5 miles of Macon
22 Units Available
Thomaston Crossing
5744 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1310 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs, wood-style floors and fully equipped kitchens. Entertaining is made easy with a resort-style pool, huge sundeck and entertainment bar. Easy access to I-475.
11 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
7 Units Available
Northwood
6229 Thomaston Rd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1392 sqft
Large apartment layouts with modern, resort-style living. Located in a prestigious neighborhood close to entertainment, shopping and dining on Zebulon Road, just minutes from Lake Tobesofkee.
1 Unit Available
4701 Jeffersonville Road
4701 Jeffersonville Road, Macon-Bibb, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1025 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1025 square feet of space, and minutes away from US-80. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
Results within 10 miles of Macon
6 Units Available
Heritage at Riverstone
101 Heritage Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1326 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes with fireplace, carpet, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature business center, playground, pool, gym, tennis. Located near Hwys 74 and 475. Close to museums, shopping and dining in Bolingbroke and Macon.
1 Unit Available
96 Amber
96 Amber Drive, Byron, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage, sprinkler system and new shingles. Just steps away to the community playground with covered picnic area. Includes dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
116 Kevin Court
116 Kevin Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1352 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator stove, fireplace, home office, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
116 Augustus
116 Augustus Dr, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1836 sqft
Spacious floor plan with 2 living areas in a quiet neighborhood.New kitchen appliances. Outdoor Pets are per Owner approval.
1 Unit Available
805 Citrona Dr
805 Citrona Dr, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2684 sqft
Turnkey ready for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, enjoy a bright open-concept floorplan boasting two master suites, perfect amount of privacy for adult family members or guest suite.
1 Unit Available
226 Keith Drive
226 Keith Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1002 sqft
226 Keith Drive Available 04/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1,004 square feet. Refrigerator and Stove included. qualifications: 600 credit score No bankruptcies or evictions within last 5 years 3x monthly rent in income per month No pets.
1 Unit Available
135 Myrick
135 Myrick Drive, Macon-Bibb, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5444 sqft
This beautiful 5BR/4.5B home is located in Brown's Cove w/breathtaking views of lake, kitchen w/keeping room, fireplace, hardwoods, master-suite on main, salt water pool. Basement, w/wet bar, den, bedroom, full bath, storage.
