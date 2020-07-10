/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Macon, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Falls at Spring Creek
1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address minutes from the area’s best in shopping and dining and close to an array of
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
11 Units Available
Lofts at Zebulon
5801 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live where convenience meets luxury. Enjoy convenient easy access to shopping, dining, schools, and I-475 and the luxury of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
The Vistas
4150 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$745
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
1065 sqft
The Vistas in Macon, GA, offer spacious one- and two-bedroom homes. Amenities include in-unit laundry, whirlpool Jacuzzi, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in shelving. Access to pool, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Austin Chase
291 Plantation Centre Dr N, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community includes garage, business center, gym and tennis court. Located close to parks, dining, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Pavilion at Plantation Way
399 Plantation Way, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to I-475 and downtown Macon. Apartments feature oak cabinets, walk-in closets and high ceilings, in addition to modern, well-equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a swimming pool, grilling stations and a business center.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
20 Units Available
The Station at River Crossing
214 Sheraton Boulevard, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
Welcome to The Station at River Crossing located in Macon, Georgia! Our luxury community is located in the heart of some of Macon's best hotspots with local dining, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Manchester At Wesleyan
1665 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$678
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$942
1500 sqft
Experience contemporary, sophisticated living in North Macon’s most desirable location... The Manchester at Wesleyan is quietly nestled off the beaten path. Surrounded by lush landscaping, enjoy breathtaking wooded views from your screened patio.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Park at Northside
3876 Northside Dr, Macon, GA
1 Bedroom
$586
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
1440 sqft
The Park at Northside welcomes you to our community, where your comfort and happiness come first.
Results within 5 miles of Macon
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
RiverStone
3990 Riverside Park Blvd, Macon-Bibb, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury. Lifestyle. Location.
Results within 10 miles of Macon
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
805 Citrona Dr
805 Citrona Dr, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2684 sqft
Turnkey ready for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, enjoy a bright open-concept floorplan boasting two master suites, perfect amount of privacy for adult family members or guest suite.
