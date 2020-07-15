All apartments in Macon
Macon, GA
Legacy at River Crossing
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Legacy at River Crossing

1800 Wesleyan Dr · (478) 216-1966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 035 · Avail. Jul 24

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 097 · Avail. Aug 14

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 27

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 183 · Avail. Jul 24

$865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Jul 17

$880

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at River Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
business center
dog park
guest suite
hot tub
package receiving
Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit, picnic area, scheduled activities and so much more. Conveniently located near North Macon’s best in dining, shopping, and entertainment options, our newly-renovated apartment homes are the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in North Macon, Legacy at River Crossing offers desirable amenities, such as large closets, wood-look flooring, patio/balcony, garbage disposal, pantry and washer/dryer connections, just to name a few. Your furry family members are also welcome – our Macon apartments are pet-friendly. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a virtual tour of your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at River Crossing have any available units?
Legacy at River Crossing has 6 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Legacy at River Crossing have?
Some of Legacy at River Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at River Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at River Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at River Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at River Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at River Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at River Crossing offers parking.
Does Legacy at River Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at River Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at River Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at River Crossing has a pool.
Does Legacy at River Crossing have accessible units?
No, Legacy at River Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at River Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at River Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Legacy at River Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Legacy at River Crossing has units with air conditioning.
