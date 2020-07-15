Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage on-site laundry business center dog park guest suite hot tub package receiving

Experience a better way of living at our apartments for rent in North Macon, GA! At Legacy at River Crossing you’ll live like you're on vacation with luxury community features including an Olympic-sized pool, fitness center, clubhouse, fire pit, picnic area, scheduled activities and so much more. Conveniently located near North Macon’s best in dining, shopping, and entertainment options, our newly-renovated apartment homes are the perfect place to unwind after a long day. Featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in North Macon, Legacy at River Crossing offers desirable amenities, such as large closets, wood-look flooring, patio/balcony, garbage disposal, pantry and washer/dryer connections, just to name a few. Your furry family members are also welcome – our Macon apartments are pet-friendly. Contact us today for more information or to schedule a virtual tour of your next home!