Falls at Spring Creek
Falls at Spring Creek

1900 Wesleyan Dr · (478) 220-4242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Wesleyan Dr, Macon, GA 31210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3302 · Avail. Sep 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. Jul 25

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falls at Spring Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
hot tub
tennis court
A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA

Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address minutes from the area’s best in shopping and dining and close to an array of outdoor and social activities to take advantage of. Our community offers luxury apartment amenities like garden tubs, oversized walk-in closets, large private balconies, 15-foot vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy stellar community features including two sparkling swimming pools with outdoor lounges, a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, a sand volleyball court and a sundeck. Our Macon, GA apartments for rent offer the best of apartment living with unbeatable amenities to support a work-play lifestyle. Contact our leasing team to schedule a virtual or in-person tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Pet policy fee: $300-$500
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falls at Spring Creek have any available units?
Falls at Spring Creek has 6 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falls at Spring Creek have?
Some of Falls at Spring Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falls at Spring Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Falls at Spring Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falls at Spring Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek is pet friendly.
Does Falls at Spring Creek offer parking?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek offers parking.
Does Falls at Spring Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falls at Spring Creek have a pool?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek has a pool.
Does Falls at Spring Creek have accessible units?
No, Falls at Spring Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Falls at Spring Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Falls at Spring Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Falls at Spring Creek has units with air conditioning.
