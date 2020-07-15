Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym playground pool volleyball court garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center hot tub tennis court

A Feeling Of Home, The Neighborhood Of Choice in Macon, GA



Nestled within 45 acres of lush landscaping, Falls at Spring Creek is North Macon's most prestigious address minutes from the area’s best in shopping and dining and close to an array of outdoor and social activities to take advantage of. Our community offers luxury apartment amenities like garden tubs, oversized walk-in closets, large private balconies, 15-foot vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Residents enjoy stellar community features including two sparkling swimming pools with outdoor lounges, a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, a sand volleyball court and a sundeck. Our Macon, GA apartments for rent offer the best of apartment living with unbeatable amenities to support a work-play lifestyle. Contact our leasing team to schedule a virtual or in-person tour today!