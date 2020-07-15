All apartments in Lowndes County
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3856 Trotters Ridge Cir

3856 Trottes Ridge Circle · (229) 333-0768
Location

3856 Trottes Ridge Circle, Lowndes County, GA 31605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3856 Trotters Ridge Cir · Avail. Aug 21

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir Available 08/21/20 Updated Home! Trotters Ridge Cir - Near Moody - Great house. Completely updated. Laminate wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hard-surface countertops, fixtures and tile backsplash.

Open floor plan with open airy feeling. Wood-burning fireplace and nice screened in porch. Large lot with HUGE backyard great for entertaining and/or space to enjoy! This home is in a quiet, established, family-oriented neighborhood near Moody AFB. Close to shopping and schools.

Available to move-in on: 8/21/2002

Check out key at our office After 8/14/2020
Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.

Apply Here! www.movetovaldosta.com

(RLNE3862172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

