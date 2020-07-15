Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3856 Trotters Ridge Cir Available 08/21/20 Updated Home! Trotters Ridge Cir - Near Moody - Great house. Completely updated. Laminate wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hard-surface countertops, fixtures and tile backsplash.



Open floor plan with open airy feeling. Wood-burning fireplace and nice screened in porch. Large lot with HUGE backyard great for entertaining and/or space to enjoy! This home is in a quiet, established, family-oriented neighborhood near Moody AFB. Close to shopping and schools.



Available to move-in on: 8/21/2002



Check out key at our office After 8/14/2020

Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.



