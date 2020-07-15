Amenities

3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Also included with rent is a washer and dryer unit. There is carpet in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Outside features include a large fenced backyard and a two car garage. Pets are allowed with a with a non-refundable fee. This property is available to view now! Virtual Tour on Facebook



(RLNE3524867)