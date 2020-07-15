All apartments in Lowndes County
Lowndes County, GA
3811 Stratford Circle
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

3811 Stratford Circle

3811 Stratford Circle · (229) 242-7575
Location

3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA 31605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3811 Stratford Circle · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Also included with rent is a washer and dryer unit. There is carpet in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Outside features include a large fenced backyard and a two car garage. Pets are allowed with a with a non-refundable fee. This property is available to view now! Virtual Tour on Facebook

(RLNE3524867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

