Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:56 PM

260 Randy Road Southwest

260 Randy Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

260 Randy Road Southwest, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
5 bedroom 3 bathroom home has a large open floor plan. The huge kitchen with breakfast bar and separate breakfast area, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful columns separate the kitchen from the living room but still give the house a nice open feeling. There is a large separate dining room on main floor as well. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom on main floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large media room.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have any available units?
260 Randy Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 260 Randy Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
260 Randy Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Randy Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Randy Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Randy Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Randy Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

