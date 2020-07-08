260 Randy Road Southwest.

Amenities

5 bedroom 3 bathroom home has a large open floor plan. The huge kitchen with breakfast bar and separate breakfast area, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful columns separate the kitchen from the living room but still give the house a nice open feeling. There is a large separate dining room on main floor as well. There is one bedroom and a full bathroom on main floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large media room.



