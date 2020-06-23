All apartments in Loganville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2237 Baker Carter Drive

2237 Baker Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Baker Carter Drive, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Experience 2237 Baker Carter. MOVE IN READY 3 bedroom 3 FULL bath home with HUGE FENCED BACKYARD.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have any available units?
2237 Baker Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 2237 Baker Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Baker Carter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Baker Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loganville.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive offer parking?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Baker Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Baker Carter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 Baker Carter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
