apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
9 Apartments under $900 for rent in Lithonia, GA
1 of 18
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
1 of 15
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Lithonia
1 of 3
1 of 3
Last updated May 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Don't miss this must see newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, first floor Apartment in Conyers. Conveniently located within walking distance of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district.
