apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
23 Apartments under $900 for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5907 Lone Oak Drive
5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4195 Macedonia Road
4195 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
4195 Macedonia Road - 4195 Available 08/03/20 Great Front Porch and Large Level Yard - This charming little home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large living room and front porch. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.
Results within 10 miles of Lithia Springs
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Scotts Crossing
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
680 sqft
Westside Crossing is located on Perry Boulevard less than five miles from the Midtown Financial District and the Georgia Institute of Technology campus. This 112- unit apartment community is made up of 10 two-story buildings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Monroe Heights
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Balfour Forest Apartments
1601 Massachusetts Street Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
700 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourforestapartments.com Now leasing ultra spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from The Battery and Truist Park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Twelve Oaks Apartments
1351 Austell Rd SE, Fair Oaks, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com. Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Georgian Village Apartments
1731 Sams Street, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
900 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires May 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianvillageapartments.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1580 Oakpointe Drive, Unit E
1580 Oakpointe Dr SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bed room one bath 800 Square feet Apartment in a quit cul-De-Suck Street.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1600 Oakpointe Drive, Unit H
1600 Oakpoint Drive Southwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One Bedroom and one Bath, 800 Sq. Foot Apartment. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Cul-de-Sac.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harland Terrace
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E
2950 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Martin Luther King Jr Dr - 5-E in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite I
8849 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8849 Highway 5 Suite I in Douglasville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite F
8849 Bill Arp Road, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$750
1180 sqft
Approximately 1,132 sq ft of commercial space
