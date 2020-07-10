117 Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA with washer-dryer

/
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
6195 Mimosa Cir
6195 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2600 sqft
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084 This home does not accept housing voucher. Available 7/15 Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1075 Rock Creek
1075 Rock Creek Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1174 sqft
$1199– 3 Beds / 2.5 Baths house w/ fireplace and appliances included! Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful condo type home with 2 beds and 2 full baths. It has central cooling with a fireplace in the living room.
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1473 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1321 sqft
Conveniently located just a short drive to shopping and dining options. Nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and W/D. 24-hour gym, key fob access and BBQ/grill area for entertaining!
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1422 sqft
You'll never want to leave the resort-style pool, but if you do you're close to Satellite Boulevard for all your entertainment needs. Bathtub, hardwood floors and patio or balcony in an amenity-rich community.
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$923
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
A short from Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Graves Road. Apartments include a patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. Stylish community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a gym.
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
