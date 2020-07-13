Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

11 Apartments for rent in LaGrange, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some LaGrange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$770
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1259 sqft
Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1198 sqft
Open one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on tree-lined property. Near I-185. Mable cabinets, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community is on four-acre wooded preserve and features poolside terrace and screened-in porch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
247 Baywood Cir
247 Baywood Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2024 sqft
247 Baywood Circle - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath home with bonus room off upstairs bedroom. Near Highland Marina. Great yard space and back porch. Single car garage and beautiful landscaping already in place.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Woodridge Circle
137 Woodridge Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
102 St Angela Merici Ct
102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2943 sqft
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Ashford Cir
313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3271 sqft
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
116 Ashling Dr
116 Ashling Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3055 sqft
Wonderful house in great family neighborhood. Master on main level with 2 additional bedrooms. Large family room, separate living room/office, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area. Upstairs is 4th bedroom or bonus room with bath.
Results within 5 miles of LaGrange

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Riverbend Dr
315 Riverbend Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1816 sqft
315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
231 Murphy Rd
231 Murphy Road, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2288 sqft
Outstanding home for lease just a stone's throw from Great Wolf Lodge and I-85 Access! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeview Ct
207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
4861 sqft
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in LaGrange, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some LaGrange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

