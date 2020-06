Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

470 S Page St - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, w/central heat and air and appliances. In the new subdivision area. Fireplace in living room, master suite has his/her walk in closets Two car garage.

Located near shopping and schools off New Franklin Rd.



Utilities: City of LaGrange

Schools: FFE/GNM/LHS



No Pets Allowed



