313 Ashford Cir

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers hardwood floors in formal dining and living rooms, tile in foyer, kitchen, and bathrooms, granite countertops with glass back splash, breakfast area with a view of the private backyard. Spacious master suite with double vanities, garden tub, and tile shower. Large patio with access from the breakfast area and family room. Great for entertaining. Call today for a private showing. We are encouraging rental applications if you are interested in the property.