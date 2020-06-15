All apartments in LaGrange
313 Ashford Cir
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:13 AM

313 Ashford Cir

313 Ashford Circle · (706) 407-0518
Location

313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA 30240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3271 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers hardwood floors in formal dining and living rooms, tile in foyer, kitchen, and bathrooms, granite countertops with glass back splash, breakfast area with a view of the private backyard. Spacious master suite with double vanities, garden tub, and tile shower. Large patio with access from the breakfast area and family room. Great for entertaining. Call today for a private showing. We are encouraging rental applications if you are interested in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Ashford Cir have any available units?
313 Ashford Cir has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 Ashford Cir have?
Some of 313 Ashford Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Ashford Cir currently offering any rent specials?
313 Ashford Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Ashford Cir pet-friendly?
No, 313 Ashford Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in LaGrange.
Does 313 Ashford Cir offer parking?
Yes, 313 Ashford Cir does offer parking.
Does 313 Ashford Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Ashford Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Ashford Cir have a pool?
Yes, 313 Ashford Cir has a pool.
Does 313 Ashford Cir have accessible units?
No, 313 Ashford Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Ashford Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Ashford Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Ashford Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Ashford Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
