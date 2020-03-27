All apartments in Irondale
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:28 PM

1259 Interlaken Pass

1259 Interlaken Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Interlaken Pass, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have any available units?
1259 Interlaken Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1259 Interlaken Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Interlaken Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Interlaken Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Interlaken Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass offer parking?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have a pool?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have accessible units?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Interlaken Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Interlaken Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
