Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hampton, GA

Finding an apartment in Hampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Emory Street
6 Emory Street, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
6 Emory Street Available 07/04/20 6 Emory: 3/2 with beautiful hardwoods, large eat in tile kitchen. - (RLNE3202916)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
211 Greenleaf Drive
211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Hampton is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
Results within 1 mile of Hampton

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1296 North Hampton Drive
1296 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1208 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Pates Lake
1 Unit Available
244 Water Oaks Court
244 Water Oaks Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2036 sqft
Almost a park-like setting. Quietly nestled into a peaceful cul-de-sac. Two story entry foyer. Separate living and dining room. Bright eat-in kitchen. Access to the rear deck off the family room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lovejoy
1 Unit Available
2301 Nicole Drive
2301 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
1023 Field View Drive
1023 Field View Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1584 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
164 Hawken Trail
164 Hawken Trail, Henry County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3228 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 32

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
11051 Southwood Drive
11051 Southwood Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
3460 sqft
Stately Hampton Home With Tons of Natural Light Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,460 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1486 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1295 sqft
STUNNING NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT HOMES!Schedule your appointment today and be the 1st one to move into one of our newly renovated apartment homes. Photos coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$942
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1479 sqft
Are you ready to Live Life Better? Crossings at Eagle's Landing Apartment Homes offers luxury living with newly renovated apartment homes and extra spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
26 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to movie theater, Blalock Reservoir and Eagle's Landing Country Club. Units feature backsplash, built-in microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Community offers pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1428 sqft
Spectacular townhomes in the heart of Stockbridge. Community clubhouse, 24-hour gym and car care center all located on the site. Units come with cable TV, ceiling fans and alarm system.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1519 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1683 sqft
Chef-style kitchens with granite counters and modern appliances. Private patio or balcony. Walk-in closets. Community amenities include privacy gates, pool, grills, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1445 sqft
Luxurious homes with lots of living space and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Lots of community offerings, including extra storage, magazine library, pool and car wash area. Near I-75. Close to South Point Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized apartments in Stockbridge residential community, right in the middle of the Eagle's Landing school district. Homes have cable and internet included. Residents can also enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and lighted tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hampton, GA

Finding an apartment in Hampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

