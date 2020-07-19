All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5572 Brady Drive

5572 Brady Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5572 Brady Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Introducing 5572 Brady Drive. Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in GWINNETT COUNTY! Featuring a wonderful kitchen and a large yard that's perfect for entertaining
Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 500 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

Please note this is for a 16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Brady Drive have any available units?
5572 Brady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5572 Brady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Brady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Brady Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5572 Brady Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5572 Brady Drive offer parking?
No, 5572 Brady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5572 Brady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5572 Brady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Brady Drive have a pool?
No, 5572 Brady Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5572 Brady Drive have accessible units?
No, 5572 Brady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Brady Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5572 Brady Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5572 Brady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5572 Brady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
