5097 Dekalb Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5097 Dekalb Way

5097 Dekalb Way · No Longer Available
Location

5097 Dekalb Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5097 DeKalb Way
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Bedrooms: 3
Baths:2

A gorgeous home with modern architectural features such as wainscoting and chair railing. The long front porch is perfect for a pair of rocking chairs. Inside, you are welcomed by a beautiful stone fireplace with wood mantel in the large living room. The dining room has a bay window overlooking the deck. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet, an additional closet, two vanities, and a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and French doors that lead to the deck and backyard with privacy fence. Other bedrooms are spacious with wide closets. Close to US-78 for an easy commute. Also close to Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain Golf Club and lots of shopping. Enjoy American and international cuisine at the many nearby restaurants including: Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe (NY style pizza), Sweet Potato Cafe, Waterside Restaurant, Nagano Japanese Restaurant, El Torero Mexican Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Fisherman's Catch Restaurant and Nice Mon Restaurant.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Gwinnett
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Walton EMC

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5097 Dekalb Way have any available units?
5097 Dekalb Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5097 Dekalb Way have?
Some of 5097 Dekalb Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5097 Dekalb Way currently offering any rent specials?
5097 Dekalb Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5097 Dekalb Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5097 Dekalb Way is pet friendly.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way offer parking?
Yes, 5097 Dekalb Way offers parking.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5097 Dekalb Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way have a pool?
No, 5097 Dekalb Way does not have a pool.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way have accessible units?
No, 5097 Dekalb Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5097 Dekalb Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5097 Dekalb Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5097 Dekalb Way has units with air conditioning.
