patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

5097 DeKalb Way

Stone Mountain, GA 30087



Bedrooms: 3

Baths:2



A gorgeous home with modern architectural features such as wainscoting and chair railing. The long front porch is perfect for a pair of rocking chairs. Inside, you are welcomed by a beautiful stone fireplace with wood mantel in the large living room. The dining room has a bay window overlooking the deck. The large master suite includes a walk-in closet, an additional closet, two vanities, and a bay window overlooking the private backyard. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and French doors that lead to the deck and backyard with privacy fence. Other bedrooms are spacious with wide closets. Close to US-78 for an easy commute. Also close to Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain Golf Club and lots of shopping. Enjoy American and international cuisine at the many nearby restaurants including: Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe (NY style pizza), Sweet Potato Cafe, Waterside Restaurant, Nagano Japanese Restaurant, El Torero Mexican Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Fisherman's Catch Restaurant and Nice Mon Restaurant.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Gwinnett

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Walton EMC



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



