Gwinnett County, GA
3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest

3955 Medlock Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Medlock Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have any available units?
3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Medlock Park Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
