Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3750 Brushy Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3750 Brushy Wood Drive

3750 Brushy Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3750 Brushy Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 2,915 sq. ft. home is a must see! This open layout floor plan features a spacious kitchen with breakfast area that opens into the family room that boasts sky high ceilings! Beautiful front formal dining area, and office. Master suite features beautifully stylish recessed ceilings and extra seating area as well as spa like retreat with separate vanities, walk in shower, and luxurious tub. Large secondary rooms, and upstairs area that overlooks family room and front foyer. Enjoy amazing nature views from the 2nd story deck, and private yard with tons of space! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have any available units?
3750 Brushy Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have?
Some of 3750 Brushy Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Brushy Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Brushy Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Brushy Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 Brushy Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 Brushy Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
