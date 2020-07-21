All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

3195 Jorden Crest Court

3195 Jorden Crest Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3195 Jorden Crest Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location!! Stunning renovated ranch home on corner lot. Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Minutes to 85, restaurants, golf course,and park. Rent includes lawn service for the front yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have any available units?
3195 Jorden Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have?
Some of 3195 Jorden Crest Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Jorden Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Jorden Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Jorden Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3195 Jorden Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Jorden Crest Court offers parking.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 Jorden Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have a pool?
No, 3195 Jorden Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 3195 Jorden Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3195 Jorden Crest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3195 Jorden Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3195 Jorden Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
