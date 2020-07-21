3195 Jorden Crest Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location!! Stunning renovated ranch home on corner lot. Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining. Minutes to 85, restaurants, golf course,and park. Rent includes lawn service for the front yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
