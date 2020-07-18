All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2420 Clock Face Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

2420 Clock Face Court

2420 Clock Face Court · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Clock Face Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Ample loft area! Swimming pool & Clubhouse community available! Washer and dryer on site, but tenant is responsible for any issues with them.

Schools:
Elementary School: Rock Springs
Middle School:Creekland
High School: Collin Hill

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Clock Face Court have any available units?
2420 Clock Face Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2420 Clock Face Court have?
Some of 2420 Clock Face Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Clock Face Court currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Clock Face Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Clock Face Court pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Clock Face Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Clock Face Court offers parking.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2420 Clock Face Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Clock Face Court has a pool.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court have accessible units?
No, 2420 Clock Face Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Clock Face Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Clock Face Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Clock Face Court does not have units with air conditioning.
