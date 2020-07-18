2420 Clock Face Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Available now 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Master bedroom is in main floor, closet her/him very spacious, double vanity. In addition, it has a Bonus room, and all bedrooms are very spacious. Two car garage. Ample loft area! Swimming pool & Clubhouse community available! Washer and dryer on site, but tenant is responsible for any issues with them.



To view property please visit www.rently.com and register.



Schools:

Elementary School: Rock Springs

Middle School:Creekland

High School: Collin Hill



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.