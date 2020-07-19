All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2068 Kelvin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2068 Kelvin Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:56 PM

2068 Kelvin Drive

2068 Kelvin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2068 Kelvin Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,705 sq ft, 2 story home in Lawrenceville! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with deck, perfect for entertaining friends and family! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have any available units?
2068 Kelvin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2068 Kelvin Drive have?
Some of 2068 Kelvin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 Kelvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Kelvin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Kelvin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2068 Kelvin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive offer parking?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have a pool?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2068 Kelvin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2068 Kelvin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College