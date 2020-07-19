2036 Barberry Drive

Gorgeous single family home located in Mill Creek HS district! Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen overlooks into private wooded backyard. Master bedroom features private office/library inside the room. Small loft area upstair for any purpose. Community provides pool and tennis court. Easy commute to I85 hwy and Mall of GA. Move in ready. It won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
