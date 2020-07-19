All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2036 Barberry Drive

2036 Barberry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Barberry Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous single family home located in Mill Creek HS district! Open floor plan on main level. Kitchen overlooks into private wooded backyard. Master bedroom features private office/library inside the room. Small loft area upstair for any purpose. Community provides pool and tennis court. Easy commute to I85 hwy and Mall of GA. Move in ready. It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Barberry Drive have any available units?
2036 Barberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2036 Barberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Barberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Barberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Barberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Barberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Barberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2036 Barberry Drive has a pool.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 Barberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Barberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Barberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Barberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
