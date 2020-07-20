All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1510 Still Ridge Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1510 Still Ridge Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

1510 Still Ridge Ln

1510 Still Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1510 Still Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now - Property Id: 108061

Household Monthly Gross Income: $5,097
Call 678 863 0707 Chris (Please Text)
Call 770 687 2752 (Office)
Showing by appointment only
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108061
Property Id 108061

(RLNE4803760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have any available units?
1510 Still Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have?
Some of 1510 Still Ridge Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Still Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Still Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Still Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Still Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln offer parking?
No, 1510 Still Ridge Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Still Ridge Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 1510 Still Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 1510 Still Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Still Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Still Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Still Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College