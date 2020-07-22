1453 Sand Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

To view Call Direct at 678)232-2126 ask for Nyeda



Features

**Single family home with brick front exteriors

**Beautiful wood floor

**Covered front porches

**Granite Countertop with Stainless Sink & Tile Backsplash in Kitchen

**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave

**Garbage Disposal

**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving

**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom

**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms

**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving

**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom

**All plumbing fixture are chrome



Application Criteria

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Must pass criminal background check

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental hist