Gwinnett County, GA
1453 Sand Way
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:05 PM

1453 Sand Way

1453 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Basement
To view Call Direct at 678)232-2126 ask for Nyeda

Features
**Single family home with brick front exteriors
**Beautiful wood floor
**Covered front porches
**Granite Countertop with Stainless Sink & Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
**Stainless Appliances: Manual Clean Range, Dishwasher & Microwave
**Garbage Disposal
**Kitchen Pantry with Wire Shelving
**Deluxe Tub & Separate Shower in Master Bathroom
**Ceramic Tile Flooring in Master Bath and all Secondary Bathrooms
**Carpet in Master Bedroom **Walk-in Closet with Wire Shelving
**Ceiling Fan & Light Kit in Master Bedroom
**All plumbing fixture are chrome

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental hist

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Sand Way have any available units?
1453 Sand Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1453 Sand Way have?
Some of 1453 Sand Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Sand Way currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Sand Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Sand Way pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Sand Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1453 Sand Way offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Sand Way offers parking.
Does 1453 Sand Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Sand Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Sand Way have a pool?
Yes, 1453 Sand Way has a pool.
Does 1453 Sand Way have accessible units?
No, 1453 Sand Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Sand Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Sand Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 Sand Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 Sand Way does not have units with air conditioning.
