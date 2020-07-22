Rent Calculator
Gwinnett County, GA
1225 Aster Ives Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1225 Aster Ives Dr
1225 Aster Ives Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1225 Aster Ives Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in a great area. Great school district and fantastic amenities for everyone. Updated features and home is pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have any available units?
1225 Aster Ives Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have?
Some of 1225 Aster Ives Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1225 Aster Ives Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Aster Ives Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Aster Ives Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Aster Ives Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr offer parking?
No, 1225 Aster Ives Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Aster Ives Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1225 Aster Ives Dr has a pool.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have accessible units?
No, 1225 Aster Ives Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Aster Ives Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Aster Ives Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Aster Ives Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
