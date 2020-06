Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

137 Tupelo Way Available 06/19/20 Available June 19 - This 5 Bedroom floor plan is versatile enough for the whole family and more!! Equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and a Large Kitchen Island. The Wide-Open Kitchen Space is Great for Entertaining! Features a Bedroom and a Full Bath Downstairs, 3 More Bedrooms plus the Owner's Suite Upstairs, a Large Walk-In Closet in the Owner's Suite Bathroom and Multiple Closets for Storage. Come See why this Wooded Lot is Perfect for You and Your Family!



(RLNE4875048)