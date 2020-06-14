/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
19 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
775 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Richmond Hill
2 Units Available
Fairway Village Apartments
2910 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$525
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fairway Village Apartments in Augusta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belair
10 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
646 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lake Aumond
2 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
680 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Westside
19 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2001 Mchenry Sq G
2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
535 sqft
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018 Fully furnished Month to Month rental Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity Washer/dryer inside unit included 0.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1605 Monte Sano Avenue Apt B - 1
1605 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
400 sqft
This home features hardwood flooring throughout along with tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen and bedroom are ready to be lived in. Water is paid for by the landlord and is included in the rent.
Similar Pages
Grovetown 1 BedroomsGrovetown 2 BedroomsGrovetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrovetown 3 BedroomsGrovetown Apartments with Balcony
Grovetown Apartments with GarageGrovetown Apartments with GymGrovetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrovetown Apartments with ParkingGrovetown Apartments with Pool