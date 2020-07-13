/
apartments with pool
42 Apartments for rent in Grovetown, GA with pool
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1590 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
5031 Reynolds Way
5031 Reynolds Way, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2675 sqft
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SWIMMING POOL, LARGE DEN, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SUNROOM OFF OF BREAKFAST AREA, OWNERS SUIIE W/ SITTING AREA AND FIREPLACE. APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK - GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED!
Results within 1 mile of Grovetown
1147 Indian Springs Trail
1147 Indian Springs Trail, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2613 sqft
$1650/mo. Available NOW! Corner lot, over 2600sf in Indian Springs. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout foyer, living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room.
2447 Newbury Avenue
2447 Newbury Avenue, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1679 sqft
2447 Newbury Avenue Available 05/01/20 Award Winning Canterbury Farms - Available April 1st - Available May 1st! 3 Bedroom/2.
639 Aberdeen Circle
639 Aberdeen Cir, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1490 sqft
Townhome for Rent - 639 Aberdeen Circle Grovetown, GA 30813 - Energy Star home in Aberdeen at Canterbury Farms! This 3 Bedroom/ 2.
3222 Alexandria Drive
3222 Alexandria Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1851 sqft
Welcome home to 3222 Alexandria Drive! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in beautiful Willow Oak Village! Foyer entry leads you into the spacious Great Room with ceiling fan! Desirable open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen overlooks
Results within 5 miles of Grovetown
260 Wentworth Place
260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2925 sqft
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME.
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.
185 Stone Mill Dr
185 Stone Mill Dr, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2232 sqft
185 Stone Mill Dr Available 08/06/20 Southern Living Home With All the Bells and Whistles - Beautiful home located on half acre of land with lots of lush landscaping, You will feel like you are on vacation all the time in your backyard that has a10
Belair
3115 Theodore Street
3115 Theodore St, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2324 sqft
3115 Theodore Street Available 07/31/20 Like New - The home is a two-story, eight room home with two and a half baths located in the Willhaven Subdivision. There are four spacious bedrooms which includes the owner's suite upstairs.
5608 Sunbury Loop
5608 Sunbury Loop, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2100 sqft
Bartram Trail Golf Community - This great 4 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bath Home features 2 story great room with corner gas fireplace and plenty of windows for natural light.
1315 Eldrick Lane
1315 Eldrick Lane, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2750 sqft
Less than 1 year old brand new home 2750 sf home that features an open floor plan with 9 ft smooth ceilings, Hardwood floors in the foyer & extended foyer area, as well as the powder room, kitchen,breakfast area, great room formal living room and
8669 Crenshaw Drive
8669 Crenshaw Drive, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3124 sqft
Home For Rent - 8669 Crenshaw Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - THIS 3,124 SQ FOOT HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS.YOU ARE GREETED BY A FOYER WITH DINING ROOM TO YOU LEFT WHICH LEADS INTO THE LARGE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN.
Belair
921 Burlington Drive
921 Burlington Dr, Augusta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3023 sqft
5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom home over 3,000 square feet, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** - 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** A large 2-story open foyer which allows for plenty of natural
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
4422 Forrest Dr
4422 Forrest Dr, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
4422 Forrest Dr Available 04/06/20 Fantastic Summers in Martinez with your own Pool! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of room for your family! Walk outside to a spacious pool
4001 Stowe Drive
4001 Stowe Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
4001 Stowe Drive Available 08/03/20 Home For Rent - 4001 Stowe Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 4 Bedroom/ 3 Full Bath Home features 2700 sq/ft with all the trimmings! Located in the highly sought after Tudor Branch, this Home includes Hardwood
217 Claudia Drive
217 Claudia Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1927 sqft
Available 8/1/2020! Two-Story Home with Approximately 1928 Square Feet. Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Included.Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections.
Results within 10 miles of Grovetown
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1383 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
