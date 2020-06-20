All apartments in Grovetown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

7655 Pleasantville Way

7655 Pleasantville Way · (706) 722-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7655 Pleasantville Way, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7655 Pleasantville Way · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch. In addition the home features an Eat-In Kitchen, Built in Microwave, Range Top, Electric Hot Water Heater, Dining Room, Family Room, Breakfast Room, Pantry, Security System, Washer/Dryer connections, blinds, ceiling fans, and Central Heat & Air.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE5788573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have any available units?
7655 Pleasantville Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7655 Pleasantville Way have?
Some of 7655 Pleasantville Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7655 Pleasantville Way currently offering any rent specials?
7655 Pleasantville Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 Pleasantville Way pet-friendly?
No, 7655 Pleasantville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grovetown.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way offer parking?
Yes, 7655 Pleasantville Way does offer parking.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 Pleasantville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have a pool?
No, 7655 Pleasantville Way does not have a pool.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have accessible units?
No, 7655 Pleasantville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 Pleasantville Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7655 Pleasantville Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7655 Pleasantville Way has units with air conditioning.
