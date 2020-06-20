Amenities

7655 Pleasantville Way Available 07/15/20 Two Story Grovetown Home with Fenced in Backyard - Located in the Main Street Subdivision, this lovely two story home offers a double garage and private fenced in backyard with a screened in porch. In addition the home features an Eat-In Kitchen, Built in Microwave, Range Top, Electric Hot Water Heater, Dining Room, Family Room, Breakfast Room, Pantry, Security System, Washer/Dryer connections, blinds, ceiling fans, and Central Heat & Air.



Credit Requirements:

- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required

- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required

- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



