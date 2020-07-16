5026 Reynolds Way

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, great room w/electric fireplace, kitchen w/dining area, laundry room and 2 car attached garage w/opener. Carpet, vinyl and hardwood flooring. Kitchen has electric range, dishwasher/disposal, refrigerator w/ice maker and microwave. Owner will not allow any indoor smoking or additional satellite dishes mounted on house. Security system is available at tenants expense. Owner will allow one small pet 25lbs. or less with deposit. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change.