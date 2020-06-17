458 Lory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling. Open-concept kitchen is equipped with built-in microwave, pantry, dishwasher, smooth top range, and tons of cabinet space. Spacious great room features an electric fireplace and half bath. Master suite is located upstairs. Private master bathroom features dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Down the hall are 3 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a full bath, and laundry room. Large fenced-in back yard and patio area, perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage. This home has a lot of storage space! Close to Fort Gordon, I-20, and shopping! Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit

