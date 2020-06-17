All apartments in Grovetown
458 Lory Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

458 Lory Lane

458 Lory Lane · (706) 550-6223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA 30813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1500/mo. Available beginning of April! With over 2100 sqft, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large foyer leads into the dining room with coffered ceiling. Open-concept kitchen is equipped with built-in microwave, pantry, dishwasher, smooth top range, and tons of cabinet space. Spacious great room features an electric fireplace and half bath. Master suite is located upstairs. Private master bathroom features dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Down the hall are 3 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, a full bath, and laundry room. Large fenced-in back yard and patio area, perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage. This home has a lot of storage space! Close to Fort Gordon, I-20, and shopping! Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Lory Lane have any available units?
458 Lory Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Lory Lane have?
Some of 458 Lory Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Lory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
458 Lory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Lory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 458 Lory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 458 Lory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 458 Lory Lane does offer parking.
Does 458 Lory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Lory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Lory Lane have a pool?
No, 458 Lory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 458 Lory Lane have accessible units?
No, 458 Lory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Lory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 Lory Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Lory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Lory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
