Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

2940 Gresham Rd. SE

2940 Gresham Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated home - 4 bdrm / 2 bath FIRST MONTH FREE - Come see this fully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Decatur! FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE

*Walking distance to Gresham Park, Multiple Schools, and Daycares
*Updated Kitchen and Baths
*Hardwoods Throughout
*All Electric Utilities
*Master Bedroom with Private Entrance and Ensuite Bathroom.
*Large Fenced in Back Yard
*Great Office Room or 4th Bedroom
*Unfinished Basement Can be Used for Storage
*Refrigerator not included.

Please visit our website to apply:

www.hopeare.com

For viewing instructions, email us at: info@hopeare.com

(RLNE1812171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have any available units?
2940 Gresham Rd. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2940 Gresham Rd. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Gresham Rd. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Gresham Rd. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE offer parking?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have a pool?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have accessible units?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Gresham Rd. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Gresham Rd. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
