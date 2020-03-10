2940 Gresham Rd. SE

Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated home - 4 bdrm / 2 bath FIRST MONTH FREE - Come see this fully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Decatur! FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE



*Walking distance to Gresham Park, Multiple Schools, and Daycares

*Updated Kitchen and Baths

*Hardwoods Throughout

*All Electric Utilities

*Master Bedroom with Private Entrance and Ensuite Bathroom.

*Large Fenced in Back Yard

*Great Office Room or 4th Bedroom

*Unfinished Basement Can be Used for Storage

*Refrigerator not included.



Please visit our website to apply:



www.hopeare.com



For viewing instructions, email us at: info@hopeare.com



(RLNE1812171)