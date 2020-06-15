All apartments in Gresham Park
Find more places like 2606 Foxhall Way SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gresham Park, GA
/
2606 Foxhall Way SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2606 Foxhall Way SE

2606 Foxhall Way · (404) 419-6142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gresham Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2606 Foxhall Way, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
For rent

Learn more on website Path Home GA
Rent or rent to own - email for quicker reply or text
404) 692-1351
Newer subdivisions down the street - Boulder Walk, Eastside Walk
Master bathroom
Breed and size restrictions apply, pet fee and pet rent applies, please inquire.
Laundry Room
Dry bar
Central A/C
Walk in closets
Dining room
Pantry
Living room
Back porch for barbecues!
1,266 sq ft
New designer flooring and paint

3 min drive to Glen Emerald Park
7 min walk to McNair High School
5 min drive to Starlight Drive-In Theatre
Walk on the South River Trail
7 min to East Atlanta Village (Farmer's market, restaurants and bars- Tomatillos, Argosy, Flat Iron, Holy Taco etc)
7 min drive to Walmart Supercenter
5 miles - 10 min to Edgewood Retail District: Target, Barnes and Noble, Bed Bath and Beyond, Kroger, etc
9 min to Charlie Yates Golf Course
10 min to Grant Park
11 min drive to downtown Atlanta,
12 min drive to Zoo Atlanta

(RLNE1365589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have any available units?
2606 Foxhall Way SE has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have?
Some of 2606 Foxhall Way SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Foxhall Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Foxhall Way SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Foxhall Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Foxhall Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Foxhall Way SE does offer parking.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Foxhall Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have a pool?
No, 2606 Foxhall Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have accessible units?
No, 2606 Foxhall Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Foxhall Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Foxhall Way SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2606 Foxhall Way SE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2606 Foxhall Way SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gresham Park 3 BedroomsGresham Park Apartments with Balcony
Gresham Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGresham Park Cheap Places
Gresham Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity