patio / balcony pet friendly

You have got to see this home to appreciate its beauty. Tucked away in a quiet circle, this 4 bedroom home boasts a spacious living room that opens up into the kitchen and eating area. There is a large screened in porch to enjoy the scenery outdoors. Small dogs are ok with homeowner approval and $400 per pet non-refundable pet deposit. Please call us today to schedule a viewing of this property.